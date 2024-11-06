Unlock new opportunities with IIMK’s Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management

Skill gaps are emerging as a critical challenge for organisations, compelling them to take proactive measures to bridge these divides. A recent McKinsey survey reveals that a staggering 87% of companies are either grappling with current skill gaps or expect to encounter them soon. This underscores the skyrocketing demand for advanced operations analytics and supply chain management skills. As businesses strive to stay competitive, professionals equipped with expertise in data analytics, lean operations, and supply chain optimisation are increasingly sought after. Master advanced analytics and supply chain strategies with IIMK’s comprehensive programme for industry-ready professionals.

The Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management at IIM Kozhikode is designed to address these needs. It offers you the opportunity to acquire essential skills and knowledge, positioning you to excel in your career. Whether you're aiming to advance in your current role or transition to a new one, this programme equips you with the tools to unlock your potential and drive meaningful change within your organisation.

Two of the biggest names in the retail and e-commerce industry are Amazon and Walmart and both are thriving in their supply chain models. Walmart has harnessed advanced analytics to optimise its supply chain, achieving significant cost savings and improved inventory management. Meanwhile, Amazon's end-to-end Supply Chain by Amazon service has resulted in a 20% increase in sales conversions, demonstrating the transformative impact of these skills on business success.

In a world where adaptability is key, gaining expertise in advanced operations analytics and supply chain management will empower you to contribute significantly to your organisation's success, ensuring you remain an invaluable asset in your field.

Pursue excellence in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management by IIMK

The Professional Certificate Programme in Advanced Operations Analytics and Supply Chain Management by IIM Kozhikode offers a comprehensive learning journey designed to empower you with essential knowledge and practical skills. This rigorous programme delves into advanced operations management, focusing on lean practices, process optimisation, and effective supply chain strategies.

With a strong emphasis on strategic supply chain management, the curriculum covers critical areas like demand forecasting, inventory optimisation, logistics planning, and risk management. You’ll also explore the latest data analytics techniques, preparing you to thrive in today’s data-driven business landscape.

Programme highlights: Why choose this course?

1. Prestigious Certification

Earn a Certificate of Completion from IIM Kozhikode, ranked among India’s top B-Schools (NIRF 2024).

2. Expert-Led Learning

Learn from IIM Kozhikode’s renowned faculty and experienced industry professionals for a well-rounded education.

3. Practical Insights & Simulations

Master real-world concepts through case studies, Excel modelling, and simulations for impactful learning.

4. Executive Alumni Status

Unlock IIMK Executive Alumni Status and expand your professional connections and career opportunities.

5. Master Operations, SCM & Analytics

Explore best practices in operations management, supply chain strategies, and advanced analytics.

6. Experiential Learning with Industry Tools

Apply your knowledge through capstone projects, assignments, and tools like MS Project, Excel Solver, and Monte Carlo simulations.

Unlock practical expertise with real-world applications in operations and analytics

Equip yourself with essential skills that bridge theory and practice, enabling you to tackle real-world business challenges with confidence. This course offers a hands-on approach to mastering critical areas such as:

1. Linear Programming

Master optimisation techniques with linear programming to solve real-world business challenges, such as cost minimisation and resource allocation.

2. Inventory Management

Learn to maintain optimal stock levels and reduce holding costs while meeting customer demand through effective inventory management strategies.

3. Supply Relationship Management

Understand the dynamics of supplier relations to improve procurement processes, minimise risks, and build sustainable partnerships.

4. Data Analytics

Explore how data-driven insights enhance decision-making by uncovering patterns and trends that impact operational efficiency.

5. Supply Chain Network Design

Design efficient supply chain networks that align with business goals by balancing costs, demand, and logistics.

6. Project Management

Gain hands-on experience managing complex projects using planning, scheduling, and monitoring tools to ensure timely delivery and quality outcomes.

Who is this programme for?

Looking to sharpen your skills in lean operations management and analytics? The IIMK ASCM programme will help you master project planning, optimise production schedules and apply forecasting techniques to meet demand challenges effectively.

It’s perfect for:

1. Early and mid-career professionals

If you’re eager to build or grow your career in operations management, this course will equip you with the right strategies and analytics tools to enhance efficiency and achieve business goals.

2. Mid-level operations and supply chain professionals

Ready to step into senior management? This programme will help you develop a strategic mindset and dive deep into advanced concepts in operations and analytics to lead with confidence.

Key takeaways of the programme

Exploring the various programme electives to gain deeper insights into the course details

Module 1: Fundamentals of Operations Management

Fundamentals of Operations in Manufacturing and Services, Process and Systems View of the Organisation, Product Process Matrix, Process Analysis, Digital Transformation: Opportunities and Challenges

Module 2: Analytics in Operations

Statistics for Managers, Descriptive, Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics, Data Visualisation and Interpretation, Decision Tree, Simulations, Multi-Criteria Decision-Making (MCDM), Simple Statistical Analysis using R

Module 3: Project Planning and Management

Project Lifecycle Management, CPM and PERT, Project Scheduling using MS Project, Critical Chain Project Management

Module 4: Supply Chain Design and Strategy

Supply Chain Planning, Concepts, Processes, and Bottlenecks, Supply Chain Structure and Design, Network Strategy, Sustainability in Supply Chain Management, Forecasting and Supply Chain Analytics, Macroeconomics and Supply Chain

Module 5: Vendor Management and Supplier Relations

Supply Contracts, Strategic Sourcing and Procurement, Vendor Management and Supplier Relations

Module 6: Logistics and Global Supply Chain Management

Distribution Strategies, Global Logistics and Risk Management, Warehouse and Inventory Optimisation

Module 7: Digital Supply Chain and Technology Integration

Industry 4.0 and its role in the evolution of Digital Supply Chains, Internet of Things (IoT) in Supply Chain, Big Data and Analytics in Supply Chain, Blockchain and Supply Chain Transparency

Module 8: Inventory Management

Economic Order Quantity, Inventory Classifications

Module 9: Quality Management

Quality Management Principles and TQM, Quality Dimensions and Measures, Quality Tools and Methodologies, Implementing Quality Planning and Assurance

Module 10: Six Sigma & Lean Operations Management

Six Sigma and Lean Management concepts, Theory of Constraints

Module 11: Advanced Concepts in Operations

Linking Operations to Overall Organizational Strategy, Linking Operations to Financial Goals, Operational Leadership and Change Management

Module 12: Capstone Project

The hands-on group project with four to five members is an integral part of the programme completion, enabling you to apply your learnings in a real-world business scenario. Guided by IIM Kozhikode faculty and industry experts, the project explores how operations management and analytics can help optimise processes and systems to minimise costs and maximise profit.

What are previous participants saying?

Here’s a look at how past participants experienced the IIMK ASCM programme and how it played a key role in accelerating their career growth.

Priyanka Kushwaha, Manager-Operations at Big Wong Hospitality says, “I was able to build a network with many people and also got the chance to explore other industries through projects and assignments”.

Manu Hebri Vasudeva, Software Application Designer at HP Enterprise says, this programme “has aided me in shaping myself individually and grooming myself for the next challenge.”

Programme Details

Starts on: December 29, 2024

Duration: 11 Months Live Online Sessions

Programme Fee: ₹1,97,000

Eligibility: Graduates or Diploma Holders with minimum 1 year of work experience

