UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2021: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Lucknow University will begin the registration process for UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2021 from September 17 onwards. Candidates of state rank from 1 to 75000 can register for the counselling round through the official site of the University of Lucknow on lkouniv.ac.in. The last date to register online is till September 20, 2021.

The registration and choice filling for Round 1 will be conducted from September 21 to September 23, 2021. The seat allotment will be done on September 25 and confirmation of seats by payment of fees can be done from September 26 to 28, 2021. Candidates who want to register themselves for the counselling process can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to register

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2021: How to register

Visit the official site of Lucknow University on lkouniv.ac.in.

Click on B.Ed link and a new page will open.

Press counselling login link and enter the login details.

Fill in the application form

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your registration has been completed.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have completed registration process have to pay Rs. 5750 (Rs. 750 as counselling fee and Rs. 5000 as advance college fee) through online modes (Net banking, Debit Card and Credit Card) only.