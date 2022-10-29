UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 merit list releasing today at upneet.gov.in

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP will release the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list on October 29, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the results through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The online choice filling can be done by candidates from November 1 to November 4, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on November 4/5, 2022 and allotment letter can be downloaded from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the merit list through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET UG.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON