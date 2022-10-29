Home / Education / Admissions / UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 merit list releasing today at upneet.gov.in

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 merit list releasing today at upneet.gov.in

admissions
Published on Oct 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list will be released today, October 29, 2022. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 merit list releasing today at upneet.gov.in
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 merit list releasing today at upneet.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Directorate of Medical Education and Training, UP will release the UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list on October 29, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 1 counselling can check the results through the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

The online choice filling can be done by candidates from November 1 to November 4, 2022. The seat allotment result will be released on November 4/5, 2022 and allotment letter can be downloaded from November 7 to November 11, 2022.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the merit list through these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.
  • Click on UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 merit list link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET UG.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education
education

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out