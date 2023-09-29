UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round releasing today at upneet.gov.in

Office of the Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will release UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result on September 29, 2023. The seat allotment result will be released for stray vacancy round. Candidates can check the result through the official site of DGME, UP at dgme.up.gov.in or through upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round releasing today

As per the schedule, the allotted letter can be downloaded from September 30 to October 3, 2023 from the official website.

Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through these simple steps given below.

UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of DGME, UP at dgme.up.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started in September 22 and ended on September 24, 2023. The online document verification was done from September 23 to September 25, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UP NEET.

