Director General, Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will begin the registration process for UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 on July 18, 2025. The link to register for the counselling round will be activated at 2 pm today. Candidates can apply online through the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in. UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 registration begins today at upneet.gov.in, schedule here

The last date to register online, upload the documents and deposition of registration fee and security money is till July 28, 2025.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

Candidates who have passed the NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for state counselling. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UP NEET at upneet.gov.in.

2. Click on UP NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, to participate in online counseling, it will be mandatory for the candidate to deposit the registration fee of Rs. 2,000/- through online mode. The registration fee will not be refunded under any circumstances, i.e. it will be non-refundable.

At the time of registration for counselling, candidates will have to select one of the nodal centers for online document verification. The list of nodal centers is given on the website. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of UP NEET.