WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date tomorrow to register, apply at wbmcc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 27, 2023 04:39 PM IST

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration process will end tomorrow, July 28, 2023. Candidates can apply at wbmcc.nic.in.

West Bengal Medical Counselling Committee, WBMCC will close the registration process for WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling on July 28, 2023. Candidates seeking admission in MBBS/BDS courses can apply online through the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified NEET UG examination are eligible to apply for the counselling round. The steps to apply online is given below.

WB NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official site of WBMCC at wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Click on WB NEET UG Counselling 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself first.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Online Counseling fees is 2000/- for Unreserved candidates and 1500/- for SC/ST/OBC/OBC A /OBC B/PwD/EWS candidates. The fees should be paid through online mode- credit card/debit card/net banking/UPI.

As per the scheduled released by the Committee, the verification of candidates in the already designated college and time slot will be done from 11 am to 4 pm on July 27, 28 and 31, 2023. The publication of merit list for Round 1 will be done on August 1, 2023 and online choice filling and choice locking by the candidates can be done from August 1 to August 2, 2023.

The final result will be published on August 5, 2023. The reporting and admission of allotted candidates to the allotted institute with original documents can be done on August 7, August 8 and August 9, 2023.

Once Round 1 concludes, the registration process for Round 2 begins on August 14, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBMCC.

