WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result releasing today at wbjeeb.nic.in

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board will release WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result on October 14, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of WBJEE at wbjeeb.nic.in.

The payment of seat acceptance fee window will open on October 14 to October 17, 2022. Candidates can check the seat allotment result by following these simple steps given below.

WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official site of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE 2022 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 29 to October 11, 2022 and choice filling and choice locking facility was done from October 10 to October 11, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.