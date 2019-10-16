After makeover, this UP school’s students get 5- star incentive to perform

education

Tuesday was a big day for Piprauli’s Pre Secondary School. Thanks to Indian Glycol, which has adopted it, the institution saw a makeover beyond its wildest dreams – colourful wall paintings, well equipped laboratories and smart classrooms. This Rs 30-lakh makeover was inaugurated by DM Vijyendra Pandian, in the presence of Indian Glycol chairman US Bhartia.

The school was established in 1922 and some of its alumni include former UP CM Veer Bahadur Singh, IPS Pashupati Nath and cricketer Iftkhar.

As part of the adoption, students of the school, who qualify the entrance test of Kendra Vidyalyas and Sainik Schools, will be offered free air trips and five-star hotel lunches.

Speaking at the function, Bhartia said that the school was spruced up within 50 days of adoption. “To encourage pursuit of education, some more programmes will be launched by the company. These include adoption of meritorious students to pursue higher education, awarding fellowships to selected students and free air trips to Delhi to 25 students who get selected in Kendriya Vidyalyas and Sainik Schools after passing Class VIII from here.”

He said that the company has equipped the school with all modern facilities, which is no less than the standard of private schools. These include inspirational messages and pictures of great personalities, CCTV cameras, smart room with wifi, computers and projectors. Besides, guards have been deployed and three entrance gates have been opened from the point of security purposes.

