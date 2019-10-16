e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 16, 2019

After makeover, this UP school’s students get 5- star incentive to perform

As part of the adoption, students of the school, who qualify the entrance test of Kendra Vidyalyas and Sainik Schools, will be offered free air trips and five-star hotel lunches.

education Updated: Oct 16, 2019 13:14 IST
Abdul Jadid
Abdul Jadid
Hindustan Times, Gorakhpur
(HT)
         

Tuesday was a big day for Piprauli’s Pre Secondary School. Thanks to Indian Glycol, which has adopted it, the institution saw a makeover beyond its wildest dreams – colourful wall paintings, well equipped laboratories and smart classrooms. This Rs 30-lakh makeover was inaugurated by DM Vijyendra Pandian, in the presence of Indian Glycol chairman US Bhartia.

The school was established in 1922 and some of its alumni include former UP CM Veer Bahadur Singh, IPS Pashupati Nath and cricketer Iftkhar.

As part of the adoption, students of the school, who qualify the entrance test of Kendra Vidyalyas and Sainik Schools, will be offered free air trips and five-star hotel lunches.

Speaking at the function, Bhartia said that the school was spruced up within 50 days of adoption. “To encourage pursuit of education, some more programmes will be launched by the company. These include adoption of meritorious students to pursue higher education, awarding fellowships to selected students and free air trips to Delhi to 25 students who get selected in Kendriya Vidyalyas and Sainik Schools after passing Class VIII from here.”

He said that the company has equipped the school with all modern facilities, which is no less than the standard of private schools. These include inspirational messages and pictures of great personalities, CCTV cameras, smart room with wifi, computers and projectors. Besides, guards have been deployed and three entrance gates have been opened from the point of security purposes.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 13:14 IST

tags
top news
‘Drown in shame’: PM Modi slams Oppn for targeting govt’s Jammu and Kashmir move
‘Drown in shame’: PM Modi slams Oppn for targeting govt’s Jammu and Kashmir move
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
‘Enough is enough’: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says Ayodhya hearing to end at 5 pm
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Banks had ‘worst phase’ under Manmohan, Raghuram Rajan: Sitharaman
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
Depositor of scam-hit PMC Bank ends life, another dies of heart attack
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
School, college students make up for 60 per cent of shakhas: RSS
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
Kim rides horse on sacred peak, vows to fight US sanctions
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
‘Sometimes less is more’: Ganguly’s message to ICC over proposed changes
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
Metro Matters | EPCA’s Sunita Narain on why exemptions will dilute Delhi’s odd-even plan
trending topics
Delhi Air Quality IndexPM ModiPati Patni Aur Woh PostersHappy Birthday Hema MaliniPriyanka ChopraHappy anniversary Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali KhanKarwa Chauth WishesWorld Food DayGoogle Pixel 4 vs Pixel 3Bollywood First Karwa Chauth
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News