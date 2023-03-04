AICTE CMAT 2023: Registration ends on March 6 on cmat.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process of Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 on March 6. Candidates can apply for the entrance test up to 5 pm that day on cmat.nta.nic.in. The application fee payment window will be closed at 11:50 pm.

Next, the application form correction window will be available from March 7 to 9. Admit card download date and exam schedule will be announced later.

The duration of the test will be 3 hours and the medium of instructions will be English only.

For more details regarding CMAT 2023, candidates can check the information bulletin hosted on the exam website. For assistance, they can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is held at national level for admission to management programme(s) offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Check the information bulletin and notification for further details.