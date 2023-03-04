Home / Education / AICTE CMAT 2023: Registration ends on March 6 on cmat.nta.nic.in

AICTE CMAT 2023: Registration ends on March 6 on cmat.nta.nic.in

education
Published on Mar 04, 2023 03:31 PM IST

CMAT 2023 application form can be submitted at cmat.nta.nic.in. The last date is March 6.

AICTE CMAT 2023: Registration ends on March 6 on cmat.nta.nic.in (PTI)
AICTE CMAT 2023: Registration ends on March 6 on cmat.nta.nic.in (PTI)
ByHT Education Desk

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application process of Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2023 on March 6. Candidates can apply for the entrance test up to 5 pm that day on cmat.nta.nic.in. The application fee payment window will be closed at 11:50 pm.

Next, the application form correction window will be available from March 7 to 9. Admit card download date and exam schedule will be announced later.

The duration of the test will be 3 hours and the medium of instructions will be English only.

For more details regarding CMAT 2023, candidates can check the information bulletin hosted on the exam website. For assistance, they can contact NTA at 011 40759000 or write to cmat@nta.ac.in.

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is held at national level for admission to management programme(s) offered by institutions affiliated to the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Check the information bulletin and notification for further details.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cmat. aicte
cmat. aicte
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out