AICTE directs colleges under PM scholarship scheme to take special care of J-K students

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 18:11 IST

The All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has directed principals and heads of all technical institutes covered under the Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme to take “special care” of students from Jammu and Kashmir.

The directions come in the backdrop of government scrapping provisions of Article 370 that gave special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.

“We have directed heads of all institutions covered under the scheme. The students have also been sent messages that principals have been directed to help them in getting adjusted to the new environment and solving any problems they may face,” a senior official of the technical education regulator said.

Prime Minister’s Special Scholarship Scheme is a merit-based scholarship that covers cost of higher education tuition of Jammu and Kashmir students outside their state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday moved a resolution in Rajya Sabha to abolish Article 370 of the Constitution, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir, after the president issued a notification, and introduced a Bill to divide the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The Rajya Sabha approved both the resolution and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 18:11 IST