AIIMS PG 2020 January session admit card released, click here to download

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for AIIMS MD/MS courses January session 2020. Candidates can download their hall ticket online at aiimsexam.org.

The exam will be conducted on November 17, 2019. The link to download the admit card will be active till November 17, the day of exam.

How to download AIIMS MD/MS Admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimesxam.org

Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card of AIIMS Fellowship Programme Jan 2020 Session, Kindly use your login credentials to download’

Key in your candidate ID and password and captcha and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download AIIMS PG admit card