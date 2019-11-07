e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 07, 2019

AIIMS PG 2020 January session admit card released, click here to download

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for AIIMS MD/MS courses January session 2020. Candidates can download their hall ticket online at aiimsexam.org.

education Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:30 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG 2020 admit card out
AIIMS PG 2020 admit card out(AIIMS)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the admit card for AIIMS MD/MS courses January session 2020. Candidates can download their hall ticket online at aiimsexam.org.

The exam will be conducted on November 17, 2019. The link to download the admit card will be active till November 17, the day of exam.

How to download AIIMS MD/MS Admit card 2019:

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimesxam.org

Click on the link that reads ‘Admit Card of AIIMS Fellowship Programme Jan 2020 Session, Kindly use your login credentials to download’

Key in your candidate ID and password and captcha and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Click here to download AIIMS PG admit card

tags
top news
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
‘Why would I have wasted 15 days’: Thackeray disses BJP on demand for CM post
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
Congress looks to nuance its stand on Ayodhya ahead of big verdict
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
‘Some people will suffer’: SC responds to Kapil Sibal on Kashmir restrictions
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
Veteran domestic cricketer arrested in match-fixing scandal
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
After Telangana woman officer burnt to death, another barricades self at work
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
‘Trip to gyno after b’day party’: Rapper slammed for daughter’s virginity test
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Amitabh completes 50 years in films, says medics want him to take time off
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
Kiren Rijiju explains why he deleted tweet backing Delhi police
trending topics
Shiv SenaPM ModiKartarpur corridorIndia vs BangladeshJharkhand Assembly Election 2019T20 World Cup 2020Chinmayanand caseKamal HaasanKareena KapoorWhatsAppNational Cancer Awareness Day

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News