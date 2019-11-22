AIIMS PG Result for January 2020 session expected today at aiimsexams.org

education

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:34 IST

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to declare the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session on Friday, November 22. The entrance test for the Post Graduate Courses ( MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh(6 yrs), MDS) was held on November 17 and the final seat position was released on November 18.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination (Computer based test) can check their results (after they are declared) by visiting the AIIMS website at aiimsexams.org. The results of individual candidates will not be intimated over the phone.

The tentative date of exercising of choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) in mock round is December 2.

How to check AIIMS PG result 2019 after its declaration:

1) Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimesxam.org 2) Click on the link for ‘AIIMS PG courses results’ 3) Key in your candidate ID and password and captcha and submit 4) Your result will be displayed on screen 5) Download and take its print out of the result.