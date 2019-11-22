e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 22, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 22, 2019

AIIMS PG Result for January 2020 session expected today at aiimsexams.org

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to declare the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session on Friday, November 22.

education Updated: Nov 22, 2019 12:34 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS PG Result : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to declare the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session on Friday, November 22.
AIIMS PG Result : All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to declare the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session on Friday, November 22. (aiimsexams.org)
         

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi is expected to declare the results of entrance test for Post Graduate Courses for January 2020 session on Friday, November 22. The entrance test for the Post Graduate Courses ( MD, MS, DM (6 yrs), MCh(6 yrs), MDS) was held on November 17 and the final seat position was released on November 18.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination (Computer based test) can check their results (after they are declared) by visiting the AIIMS website at aiimsexams.org. The results of individual candidates will not be intimated over the phone.

The tentative date of exercising of choices (AIIMS and subject/speciality) in mock round is December 2.

How to check AIIMS PG result 2019 after its declaration:

1) Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimesxam.org 2) Click on the link for ‘AIIMS PG courses results’ 3) Key in your candidate ID and password and captcha and submit 4) Your result will be displayed on screen 5) Download and take its print out of the result.

tags
top news
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
Sena CM for 5 yrs: Raut amid Maharashtra govt formation talks with Cong, NCP
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
JNU protest: Facing deficit of over Rs 45 cr, necessary to revise hostel fee, says admin
Pink ball Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
Pink ball Test live report: Bangladesh bat first, India unchanged
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
India finishes 400 social infra projects in Afghanistan, US praises effort
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
Army HQ sets the ball rolling for a code of conduct
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
‘CPEC is not about aid’: US warns Pak of risks from China infrastructure push
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
IAS daughter may have to evict retired civil servant dad
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
From factory to field: Journey of the pink ball
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019CG Vyapam Result 2019OTET 2019 ResultUddhav ThackerayMaharashtra govtVivo U20Anu Malik

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News