AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: Online registration to fill 142 senior resident vacancies to begin from Dec 3

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at aiimsraipur.edu.in on or before December 18, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 18:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020.(HT file )
         

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2020: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Raipur will on Thursday, December 3, begin the online registration process for the recruitment of Senior Resident in various departments on its official website.

After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at aiimsraipur.edu.in on or before December 18, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 142 vacancies of Senior Residents, out of which, 64 vacancies are for unreserved category, 35 for OBC, 28 for SC, 8 for EWS, and 7 for ST category.

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000, while for SC/ST candidates, the registration fee is Rs 800. However, application fees are exempted for PWD candidates.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a postgraduate Medical Degree viz. MD/MS/DNB /Diploma in respective discipline from a recognized University /Institute and DMC/DDC/MCI/State Registration is mandatory before joining if shortlisted.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

