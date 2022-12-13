AIMA MAT CBT 2 registration ends today at mat.aima.in, direct link to register

All India Management Association (AIMA) will end the registration process for CBT 2 MAT exam 2022 today, December 13. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online at mat.aima.in. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 admit card will be released on December 15. The AIMA MAT CBT 2 examination will be conducted on December 17.

The AIMA MAT 2022 registration fee for the MAT examination 2022 is ₹1850. The AIMA MAT December 2022 score will be released in the last week of December.

Last Date for CBT 2 Online Registration December 13 Availability of CBT 2 Admit Card December 15 CBT 2 Test Date December 17

Direct link to apply

AIMA MAT CBT 2: How to register

Visit the official website at mat.aima.in

On the homepage, click on the registration tab

Register and proceed with the application

Pay the AIMA MAT CBT 2 application fee

Take a printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON