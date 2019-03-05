AIMA MAT Result 2019 declared at mat.aima.in, here’s how to check score

AIMA MAT 2019 result: AIMA or All India Management Association is expected to declare on Thursday the result of MAT 2019 examination. The result can be checked on the official website mat.aima.in.

The MAT 2019 Computer Based Test (CBT) was conducted on February 23 while the Paper Based Test (PBT) was held February 24.

AIMA MAT Result 2019 : How to check

1) Visit the AIMA MAT official website at mat.aima.in

2) On the homepage, click on MAT Feb exam result link

3) Enter the Registration Number, Date of Birth, and Email Address (any two) and submit.

4) Your MAT February 2019 result will be displayed on screen

5) Download and take its print out.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test being administered since 1988 to facilitate Business Schools (B-Schools) to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programmes. Govt. of India, Ministry of HRD approved MAT as a national level test in 2003. Any B-School - national or international - can consider MAT Score as an admission input based on the Score Cards issued to the candidates. MAT scores are considered by over 600 B-Schools across India.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 14:45 IST