AKTU cancels exams of 13 affiliated colleges in UP’s Mau district

The university debarred three examination centres from conducting AKTU exams for three years and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh per centre for violation of the examination rules.

Updated: Feb 26, 2020 12:48 IST
Lucknow
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) cancelled the examinations of its 13 affiliated colleges in Mau district after a case of mass copying incident was reported during odd semester examination conducted by the varsity on Tuesday. The AKTU’s decision affected the examinations of around 750 students of these colleges.

The action was taken on the recommendation of a committee, constituted by the varsity’s vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak, to investigate the matter.

“The university debarred three examination centres from conducting AKTU exams for three years and imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh per centre for violation of the examination rules,” said Ashish Mishra, spokesman, AKTU, Lucknow.

These exam centres includes Maa Bhagwanta Kunwar Institute of Management Mau College (Code 763), Indu Prakash Pharmacy College Mau College (Code 551) and Mrs Phulera College of Pharmacy Ballia College (Code 764).

