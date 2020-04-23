AKTU to start virtual lab for engineering students

education

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 08:53 IST

After online classroom teaching Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is shifting its focus to virtual lab as closure of all engineering colleges affiliated to the university has put practicals on halt, said an official.

Under the chairmanship of AKTU vice chancellor Vinay Kumar Pathak, a webinar was held on Wednesday to weigh options for virtual lab. “The idea is to explore possibilities of starting virtual lab amid the lockdown,” said the VC.

“We also have to start practicals alongside online classroom teaching. Theory is important. But for engineering student, the application part of what is being taught, is equally important,” said Pathak.

AKTU sought guidance of experts from IITs, including prof Ranjan Bose from IIT Delhi, prof Kantesh Blani from IIT Kanpur, Pushpadeep Mishra from IIT Mumbai, and prof Venkatesh from IIT Hyderabad.

Prof Ranjan said virtual lab is a project of ministry of human resource development, government of India.

He said on this platform, practical work of all engineering streams is possible.

He said on virtual labs, practical teaching can easily be conducted because the required software is free for all students. Pushpdeep Mishra and prof Venkatesh informed on how to carry out practicals on the virtual lab.

AKTU vice chancellor prof Pathak said, “In the present scenario virtual lab is a good option to start practical work.”

He said the university will form a committee to explore the possibility and from the next semester it will become an essential part in AKTU teaching learning module.