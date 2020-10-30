e-paper
Allahabad University Admissions 2020: Online counselling process begins at allduniv.ac.in

The University of Allahabad has on Friday started the e-counselling process for candidates seeking admissions in under graduate courses of the university for the session 2020-21

education Updated: Oct 30, 2020, 13:35 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Allahabad University Admissions 2020
Allahabad University Admissions 2020(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The University of Allahabad has on Friday started the e-counselling process for candidates seeking admissions in under graduate courses of the university for the session 2020-21. Eligible candidates can register online for the counselling process at allduniv.ac.in. In the first phase, the online counselling will start with UGAT B.Com

The Cut-off marks for computer based test is 192 and above in All Category and all appeared candidates in ST category on first day of counselling.

Check official notice

The choice filling and documents uploading window will be open from 9 am on October 30 till 5 pm on October 31. The notification for seat allotment will be available from 10 am to 12 noon on November 1 and fee submission can be done till 5 pm on November 2.

Click here to know the step by step guide for e-counselling

Click here to register for e-counselling

