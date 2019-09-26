Ambedkar University students’ union election held on September 25

education

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 14:01 IST

The students of Ambedkar University here voted on Wednesday to elect its students’ union.

The Kashmere Gate campus of the university recorded a voter turnout of 45 per cent. The total number of voters was 1008. Polling was held for 44 seats. The Karampura campus saw a turnout of 51 per cent. The total number of voters was 345 and the polling was held to elect eight class representatives (CR) and 16 councillors. At the Lodhi Road campus, out of 75 voters, 81 per cent cast their votes to choose three councillors and four CRs.

This year’s polls saw a triangular fight between the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Left outfits Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and All India Students’ Association (AISA).

The SFI said it won 21 seats out of 32, while the AISA claimed to have won five out of eight seats on which it fielded its candidates. The ABVP, which made its poll debut this year at the varsity, said it won two out of five seats at the councillor level it contested.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 14:01 IST