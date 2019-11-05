e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Andhra Pradesh APSCHE releases APRCET admit card 2019 at schpe.ap.gov.in, here’s how to download

The examination will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh University from November 8 to 11, 2019. Candidates who clear the examination will be able to take admissions in MPhil and PhD programs across the state.

education Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:43 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
APSCHE has released the APRCET admit card 2019 at its official website. (Screengrab)
APSCHE has released the APRCET admit card 2019 at its official website. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets online at, schpe.ap.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh University from November 8 to 11, 2019. Candidates who clear the examination will be able to take admissions in MPhil and PhD programs across the state.

For more updates, candidates are advised to refer the official website.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on ‘AP-RCET 2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket’

5.Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and submit

6.Admit card will appear on the monitor

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

tags
top news
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
As Delhi cops refuse to end protest, Centre steps in with a request to court
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
RBI raises withdrawal limit to Rs 50,000 for depositors of PMC Bank
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
Will resolve outstanding issues raised by India for not joining RCEP:China
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
The Morning Show review: Flagship Apple show is distractingly good-looking
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News