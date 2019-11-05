Andhra Pradesh APSCHE releases APRCET admit card 2019 at schpe.ap.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 17:43 IST

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education has released admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Research Common Entrance Test (APRCET) 2019. Candidates appearing in the examination can download their hall tickets online at, schpe.ap.gov.in.

The examination will be conducted by the Andhra Pradesh University from November 8 to 11, 2019. Candidates who clear the examination will be able to take admissions in MPhil and PhD programs across the state.

For more updates, candidates are advised to refer the official website.

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on ‘AP-RCET 2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Download Hall Ticket’

5.Key in your registered mobile number and date of birth and submit

6.Admit card will appear on the monitor

7.Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.