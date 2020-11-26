Andhra Pradesh Group 1 services main exam 2020 date announced, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 16:34 IST

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has announced the date for main examination for group 1 services. According to an official notice, the APPSC group 1 services main exam will be held from February 6. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination are eligible for appearing in the main exam

The qualified candidates will have to submit a detailed application form (DAF). The DAF will be available on the website from November 26 to December 15.

According to the official notice, the complete timetable and e-admit card for the exam will be uploaded on the website around three-four weeks before the commencement of exam.

Check official notice