Anna University UG, PG Nov/Dec exam 2018 result declared at aucoe.annauniv.edu

Anna University has declared the results of undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) Nov/Dec exam 2018 ai its official website aucoe.annauniv.edu. Students, who have appeared in the examinations, can check their results in grade system by clicking here and in mark system by clicking here. AS their is heavy traffic on the website Candidates may have to wait for a while to check results.

Steps to check Anna University UG,PG Nov/Dec 2018 result :

Go to the website of office of the Controller of Examinations

Click on links for results on right-hand side of the page as desired

Enter registration number and submit

Result will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out.

The results have also been published on alternate result portal coe1.annauniv.edu. The result websites are running slow due to heavy traffic so candidates may have to wait to view their results.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 17:45 IST