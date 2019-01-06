Announced: UPPSC Civil Judge prelims 2018 result declared, here’s the list

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results for civil judge (junior division) preliminary examination 2018 on its official website. The examination to fill 610 vacancies was held on December 16, 2018.

A total of 6041 candidates out of the 38, 209 candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC civil judge prelims exam have qualified and will have to appear for main examination. 64691 candidates had registered for the exam.

The UPPSC main exam for civil judge will be held on January 30, 31 and February 1, 2019.

UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link under the Information Bulletin section that reads ‘List of the candidates qualified for UP Judicial Service’

A PDF file will open

Search you Roll number in the list or press Ctrl+F to find your roll number.

Enter your roll number after pressing Ctrl+F

Your roll number will be highlighted if it is there.

First Published: Jan 06, 2019 13:54 IST