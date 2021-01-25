Anurag Ramola from Uttarakhand awarded Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Dehradun boy Anurag Ramola on Monday was given Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 for art and culture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing.

After receiving the award, 16-year-old Ramola studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC in Dehradun said, “It is a great honor to be given this award by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. My family and I are very happy. The phone has been ringing non-stop since morning with my principal, teachers, friends everyone congratulating me.”

Ramola was selected for the award for his achievements in the field of art and culture. He has been conferred, according to him, with 19 international awards, 38 national awards, and over 70 state and district awards.

His artwork was also displayed in an exhibition at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi last year where he explained his painting before Prime Minister Modi and union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’. He has also received the National Child Artist Award and National Art Excellence Award among other awards.

“Today’s youth is not so connected with art and culture in the form of paintings or craft. My aim is to spread awareness about these art forms and encourage more young people to come forward and take it up as career option. I want to preserve Indian traditional art and culture, which is becoming extinct in the present time, and to make the world aware about it,” he added.

Chait Singh Ramola, his father said, “Even though my son has received many awards, but it is always special and a joyous moment when he gets recognised on the national level.”