The Department of School Education (DSE), Andhra Pradesh, has released the AP DSC Merit List 2025. Candidates who appeared for the Mega DSC recruitment exam can check the merit list on the official website of AP DSC at apdsc.apcfss.in. AP DSC Merit List 2025 released at apdsc.apcfss.in, direct link to check here

The merit list has been released district and zone wise. To check the merit list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AP DSC Merit List 2025: How to check

1. Visit the official website of APDSC at apdsc.apcfss.in.

2. Click on AP DSC Merit List 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on post wise district.

4. The merit list PDF will be displayed.

5. Check the merit list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Mega DSC examination concluded on July 6, 2025. After that, the department released the provisional answer key and invited objections from candidates. The objections were reviewed and used in preparing the final answer key. The result was announced on August 11, 2025.

For School Assistants (SAs) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs-Special Education), selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks (80 per cent weightage) and APTET/CTET score (20 per cent) .

For Secondary Grade Teachers and Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs-Special Education too), the selection will be on the basis of AP DSC (80 per cent) and APTET/CTET(20 per cent) marks.

For School Assistant (Physical Education) and Physical Education Teachers selection will be on the basis of AP DSC marks only (100 per cent). There is no TET for these posts.

Qualifying marks for CTET and APTET are 90 for OC and EWS, 75 for BC candidates and 60 for SC, ST, PwBD and Ex-Servicemen category candidates.

Notably, through this recruitment drive, the DSE AP aims to fill up 16,347 vacancies. These include School Assistants (SAs), Trained Graduate Teachers, Secondary Grade Teachers, and Physical Education Teachers, among others. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP DSC.