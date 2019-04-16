AP EAMCET 2019 hall ticket released, download admit card now

APEAMCET 2019 admit cards: The APEAMCET 2019 admit cards are available for download on the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education website.

The AP EAMCET exam for engineering will be held from April 20 to April 23, and the exam for agriculture courses will be held from April 23 to 24. The exams will be held in two shifts 10am to 1pm and 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

Candidates who have applied for the test can download their AP EAMCET 2019 admit card from the official website.

Here is the direct link to download hall ticket of AP EAMCET 2019

Enter your Registration number, date of birth and qualifying exam hall ticket number and submit to get hall ticket.

The preliminary key (engineering) will be declared on April 23 and for agriculture courses will be out on April 24. The last date for receiving objections on the preliminary key is April 26. The results would be declared on May 1.

Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Medical Common Entrance Test, or APEAMCET, is held for admission to engineering and agriculture courses. The examination is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Kakinada on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

Note: Please check the official website, http://sche.ap.gov.in, for updates.

First Published: Apr 16, 2019 13:26 IST