e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 03, 2021-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

education Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 11:00 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.
AP EAMCET allotment result 2020.(PTI file )
         

AP EAMCET allotment result 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will declare AP EAMCET seat allotment result on Sunday, January 3, 2021, after 6 pm on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the AP EAMCET counselling will be able to check their results online at apeamcet.nic.in.

How to check AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at apeamcet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AP EAMCET allotment result link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in with your credentials and login

The AP EAMCET allotment result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the allotment letter and take its printout for future reference

tags
top news
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
Drug regulator gives final approval for Covid-19 vaccines of SII, Bharat Biotech
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
LIVE: India’s drug regulator approves SII and Bharat Biotech Covid-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Under fire for desecration of temples in Andhra, Jagan blames TDP for vandalism
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Amplifying reach, fake science biggest challenges to vaccination
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Sourav Ganguly stable, had dinner hours after coronary angioplasty
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
Remembering Savitribai Phule on her 190th birth anniversary
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
India reluctant to travel to Brisbane due to quarantine rules: Report
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
Mumbai cops get new patrol ride: Akshay Kumar rides Segway at inaugural event
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In