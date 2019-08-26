AP Grama Sachivalayam admit card 2019 released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 13:00 IST

AP Grama Sachivalaya 2019: Admit card for Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalyam Recruitment 2019 is out and candidates can download the same from the official website at gramasachivalyam.ap.gov.in.

The hall tickets for AP Grama Sachivalayam category 1 (all posts) and 3 (digital assistant) have been released. Candidates are advised to check the official website of AP Grama Sachivalyam.

Candidates can download their admit card by logging in using their application ID, registration ID or Aadhar number along with their date of birth.

The AP Gram Sachivalaya recruitment examination will begin on September 1 and conclude on September 8, 2019.

Follow these steps to download AP Grama Sachivalayam e-hall Ticket 2019

Visit the official website /gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in/

Click on the link given on the home page to download hall ticket

Enter the required details.

Key in your login credentials and submit

Your admit card will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

Vacancy break-up

Category 1- 2,54,071

Category II (A) --1,33,822

Category II (B) -- 1,55,173

Category III -- 6,26,748

TOTAL ----21,69,814

First Published: Aug 26, 2019 13:00 IST