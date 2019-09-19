AP Grama Sachivalayam Results 2019 declared. Check toppers’ list here

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 15:32 IST

Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment result has been declared on its official website. Candidates who had taken the AP Grama Sachivalayam exam 2019 can check their results at gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

Over 21,69,814 candidates had applied for 1.2 lakh vacancies that had to be filled up throught his recruitment exam. The AP Grama Sachivalyam exams were conducted from September 1 to 8.

Here’s the direct link to check AP Grama Sachivalayam Result 2019

Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh, Gopal Krishna Dwivedi tweeted about the result declaration on Thursday. “VS/GS examinations in AP - Results declared on website,” his tweet read.

G. Anithamma of Anantpur has topped the Category 1 exam by scoring 112.25 out of 150 marks. Ganjavarapu Lovaraju secured 2nd rank by scoring 111.5 while Venkatarami Reddy Dodda got 3rd rank by scoring 111.25.

While in category 2 exam, Sampathirao Dileepu bagged first position by securing 120.5 out of 150.Medida Durgarao bagged second rank by scoring 117.5 and Anjuri Sai Dinesh scored 116 to bag 3rd position.

On the basis of this recruitment exam, Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam will be hiring for various posts including Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant etc.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 14:53 IST