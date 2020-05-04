e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 04, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / AP Recruitment 2020: 235 vacancies for specialist faculty on offer, check details

AP Recruitment 2020: 235 vacancies for specialist faculty on offer, check details

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dme.ap.nic.in on or before May 9, 2020. The online registration process had started on May 2, 2020.

education Updated: May 04, 2020 09:46 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
AP Recruitment 2020.
AP Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

The Directorate of Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh on Friday invited online applications for the recruitment of Specialist Faculty at Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals in the State for a period of one year on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at dme.ap.nic.in on or before May 9, 2020. The online registration process had started on May 2, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 235 vacancies of Specialist Faculty at Government Medical Colleges and Government General Hospitals. Out of which, 32 vacancies are for Pediatrics, 11 for ENT, 45 for Radiology, 23 for Cardiology, 9 for Neurology, 2 for Nephrology, 84 for OBG, 9 for SPM, 5 for TBCD, 6 for Emergency Medicine, and 9 for Microbiology.

Educational qualification:

1. Microbiology - A candidate should have M.D.(Bacteriology)/ M.D.(Microbiology)/ MBBS with M.Sc.( Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology)M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) Ph.D.(Med.Bacteriology)/ M.Sc.(Med. Bacteriology) / with Ph.D(Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with Ph.D. (Med. Bacteriology)/ M.Sc. (Bacteriology) with Ph.D. (Med. Microbiology)/ M.Sc. (Med. Microbiology) with D.Sc. (Med. Micro.)

2. Others - An applicant should have a MD / MS/ DM / M.Ch / DNB degree in the concerned specialty recognized by MCI

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

tags
top news
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveLockdown 3.0Covid-19 Cases IndiaPM ModiSonia GandhiRishi KapoorReliance Jio

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News