APPSC Panchayat Secretary screening test hall ticket 2019 to be out anytime soon, check updates here

APPSC Hall Ticket 2019: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is expected to release the hall ticket of the screening test for Panchayat Secretary recruitment anytime soon.

The screening test will be held on April 21. According to media reports, the hall ticket is expected to be released on April 15.

APPSC Panchayat Secretary hall ticket will be available online on the official website - psc.ap.gov.in. Candidates will have to key in their log in credential - reference ID and date of birth.

Candidates who have registered successfully for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket for the screening test. Candidates will also have to carry one photo-ID proof with the hall ticket on the day of exam.

The screening test will have 150 questions for 150 marks. 1/3rd of the marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 16:02 IST