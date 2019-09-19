e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 19, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Sep 19, 2019

APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers released, here’s how to download

APPSC Result 2019: Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for the main examination. The screening test for the recruitment of forest range officers was held on May 28.

education Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:10 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational image)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in. (Representational image)(Hindustan Times)
         

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the result and final cut off marks of Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for the main examination. The screening test for the recruitment of forest range officers was held on May 28.

Click here for the result of Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019.

Click here for the final cut off marks for Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019.

How to download the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘Results for Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service (General Recruitment),’ appearing on the homepage

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link, ‘ Results of qualified candidates for Mains,’ appearing on the webpage

5. A PDF File containing your results will appear on the display screen

6. Look for your results

7. Download the PDF document and take its print out for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 13:09 IST

tags
trending topics
Salman KhanIIFA 2019 Winner ListTransport Strike in Delhi-NCRMi Band 4 SaleOla UberAjit DovalMumbai RainsPriyanka ChopraKareena KapoorNavratri 2019
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss