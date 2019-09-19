APPSC Result 2019 for Forest Range Officers released, here’s how to download

education

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:10 IST

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the result and final cut off marks of Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results from the official website of APPSC at psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified in the screening test are eligible to appear for the main examination. The screening test for the recruitment of forest range officers was held on May 28.

Click here for the result of Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019.

Click here for the final cut off marks for Forest Range Officers recruitment exam 2019.

How to download the results:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click on the link, ‘Results for Forest Range Officers in A.P. Forest Service (General Recruitment),’ appearing on the homepage

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Click on the link, ‘ Results of qualified candidates for Mains,’ appearing on the webpage

5. A PDF File containing your results will appear on the display screen

6. Look for your results

7. Download the PDF document and take its print out for any future reference.

