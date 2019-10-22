APSET 2019 prelim answer key released at apset.net.in

education

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:32 IST

Andhra University on Tuesday released the preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State eligibility test. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, at apset.net.in. APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of Assistant professors/lecturers in Degree Colleges and Universities in the state. The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. The exam was held in 60 centers across eight regional centers.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations, justification and proof of writing the examination i. e, scanned copies of Admit card, and submit the same through email: apsetau@gmail.com to the Member Secretary, APSET-2019, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before October 24, 2019, till 5 pm.

Here’s the direct link to check the preliminary answer key.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘provisional Answer Key-APSET-2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link placed adjacent to the subject’s list

5.Answer key of the particular subject will appear on the display screen

6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:32 IST