e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

APSET 2019 prelim answer key released at apset.net.in

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations, justification and proof of writing the examination on or before October 24, 2019.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2019 16:32 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. (Screengrab)
The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Andhra University on Tuesday released the preliminary answer key of Andhra Pradesh State eligibility test. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check the answer key by visiting the official website, at apset.net.in. APSET is an eligibility test for the recruitment of Assistant professors/lecturers in Degree Colleges and Universities in the state. The examination was conducted on October 20, 2019. The exam was held in 60 centers across eight regional centers.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by providing appropriate representations, justification and proof of writing the examination i. e, scanned copies of Admit card, and submit the same through email: apsetau@gmail.com to the Member Secretary, APSET-2019, Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on or before October 24, 2019, till 5 pm.

Here’s the direct link to check the preliminary answer key.

How to check the answer key:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘provisional Answer Key-APSET-2019’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link placed adjacent to the subject’s list

5.Answer key of the particular subject will appear on the display screen

6.Download the answer key and take its print out for future use.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 16:32 IST

tags
top news
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
Infosys investors lose Rs 53,000 crore as shares tank amid row over CEO
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘Not a whisper’: Supreme Court trashes CBI objections to Chidambaram bail
‘No 1 in crime against women’: Priyanka Gandhi’s stinging attack on Yogi govt
‘No 1 in crime against women’: Priyanka Gandhi’s stinging attack on Yogi govt
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
Virat Kohli speaks about Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
BCCI reacts after Bangladesh cricketers go on strike ahead of India tour
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding invitation is fake
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
Pak harbouring terrorists ‘destabilising’, obstacle in talks with India: US
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
‘PM spoke about his idea of India, reforming bureaucracy’: Abhijit Banerjee
trending topics
India vs South AfricaBreaking news liveVirat KohliPM ModiKatrina KaifSaand Ki Aankh movie reviewBigg Boss 13P Chidambaram
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News