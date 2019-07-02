Around 32% seats in undergraduate courses filled so far, number likely to go up today

Around 32% of the 62,000 undergraduate seats were filled across Delhi University (DU) colleges under the first cut-off list till Monday. University officials said around 19,886 students had taken admissions till Monday night. This is more than last year when nearly 25% seats were filled after the first list.

The number is likely to increase on Tuesday after DU decided to extend admissions for students from the Andhra and Telangana state boards following confusion over their effective marks.

“There are nominal seats left in English, math and some combination of BA programmes,” said Suman Sharma, principal of Lady Shri Ram college, which has seen 877 admissions so far, for its 857 seats.

“We have seen an unprecedented response and there is unlikely to be a second list in courses like Political Science (Hons), History(Hons) and some popular combinations for BA Programme like History-Political Science or Political Science-Economics,” said Bijayalaxmi Nanda, acting principal of Miranda House, which has seen the highest admissions so far in any DU college, with 1,155 candidates admitted for its 1,165 seats.’

Nanda also said courses like Sociology (Hons), Economics (Hons), and a few other combinations of BA Programme will see a slight drop in percentage points in the second cut-off list.

In Political Science, which is one of the most popular courses this year, several colleges said there may not be another cut-off for it, especially in the unreserved category. For the 68 seats in Political Science (Hons) in Ramjas, the college has admitted at least 200 students. Similarly, in Kirori Mal College which has 57 seats for Political Science (H), the college said it had admitted around 220 students so far.

Eighty-five students had taken admission in Political Science (H) at Hindu College, which set the highest cut-off this year in the course (99%), whereas around 90 students had enrolled for the undergraduate programme in Miranda.

In Shri Ram College of Commerce, principal Simrit Kaur said that while the unreserved category seats were full for Economics (Hons), there were some seats left in the SC and EWS category. The college also offers a BCom (Hons) programme with 552 seats. “There is likely to be a second list for BCom (Hons) programme since only 50% seats are filled for the course,” she added.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019