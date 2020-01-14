e-paper
ASER Report 2019: Learning level of kids grim in Lucknow, Varanasi

In this report, focus was on the early years, reporting on the schooling status as well as on a range of important developmental indicators for young children in 4-8 age group. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 20:59 IST
Saurabh Chahuan
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The survey covered a total of 1,514 villages, 30,425 households and 36,930 children in the age group of 4-8 years.
The survey covered a total of 1,514 villages, 30,425 households and 36,930 children in the age group of 4-8 years.(HT file)
         

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2019 paints a grim picture of learning levels in Lucknow and Varanasi. The survey observed that class 3 kids --46.2% in Lucknow and 45.9% in Varanasi—could not read or recognise 1-100 numbers.

In this report, focus was on the early years, reporting on the schooling status as well as on a range of important developmental indicators for young children in 4-8 age group.

The nationwide report was prepared on the basis of survey conducted in 26 districts across 24 states including Lucknow and Varanasi of Uttar Pradesh. The survey covered a total of 1,514 villages, 30,425 households and 36,930 children in the age group of 4-8 years, said an official.

LUCKNOW

In the hub where all plans to provide better education are conceptualised, picture is not so rosy as 28.1% class 1 kids are not able to identify even 1-9 numbers while just over 47% fail to recognise 1-100 numbers.

Only 46.7% of class 2 kids could recognise 1-100 numbers but 14.7% children failed to identify 1-9 numbers.

The survey also observed that 53.9% class 3 and 75% class 2 children in Lucknow could not read class 1 texts.

VARANASI

In Varanasi, 45.9% class 3 children do not recognise the numbers till 99 while 31.2% class 1 children could not recognise 1-9 numbers in the district.

Only 16.8% class 1 children could not read even a letter, the survey observed.

As per the survey, 46.5% class 3 and 58% class 2 children in Varanasi could not read class 1 texts.

Happiness most identified emotion among kids in Lko, Varanasi

88.4 % 8-year-old, 83.8% 7-year-old, 80.6% 6-year-old children, 79.5% 5-year-old children and 76.4% 4-yr-old children in Lucknow identified happiness emotions. Similarly, 90% class 8 students besides 77% 4-year-old old children could identify happiness emotion in Varanasi.

