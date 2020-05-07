Assam Class 12 board exam results likely to be announced by June end

education

Updated: May 07, 2020 13:52 IST

Despite problems faced due to the ongoing lockdown to prevent spread of Covid-19, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is planning to announce results of Class 12 board exams by the end of June.

The board exams were conducted from February 12 to March 14 at 772 exam centres with 2.35 lakh students appearing in humanities, science, commerce and vocational studies streams.

“The evaluation process started from March 14, but had to be discontinued on March 24 due to the lockdown. Nearly 80% of the evaluation process got over before the lockdown, said Pankaj Borthakur, controller of examinations.

“The process restarted from April 21 following relaxations announced by the state government. It is expected to get over by May 10. If that happens, we will be able to announce the results by the end of next month,” he added.

Last year, the results were announced on May 25. This was possible because since 2019, AHSEC rescheduled the routine and started holding exams between February and March instead of the earlier March to April.

“Pre-poning the schedule by one month has helped us finish the exams and evaluation process early while several other state boards and even CBSE has not been able to complete the exam process yet,” Borthakur said.

The move has benefitted students as well. Earlier many students were not able to seek admissions in universities and colleges outside the state due to delay in announcing the results. But that changed since last year.

This year too Class 12 students from Assam would be in an advantageous position. As per UGC, the next academic calendar for universities is likely to start from September. And is results are announced in June, students from Assam will have adequate time to prepare for admissions.

“Our students will face no problems in admissions as they will have nearly two months time with them after announcement of results.