Assam CM Sonowal lays foundation of first skill university of eastern India
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday laid the foundation of the first skill university of eastern India in Darrang district, aimed at imparting training to over 10,000 students in 12 disciplines.
The varsity would be built with a financial outlay of ₹1,000 crore.
It is expected to be completed by 2026, and will have understandings with countries like Germany, Taiwan, South Korea, Israel, Japan, England, he said.
Sonowal said since the present government came to power in 2016, it has taken several decisions to set up institutions of repute in different districts of the state.
He said the Act East Policy has created a "sea of opportunities for students to prepare themselves to reap the dividends of the world".
Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Development Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary termed the day as historic, as the process has been initiated for setting up the third skill university in India.
