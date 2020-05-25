e-paper
Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 1081 vacancies notified, application begins today

Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 1081 vacancies notified, application begins today

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at slprbassam.in from May 25, 2020, onwards. The online application link will be activated from 4 PM onwards.

May 25, 2020
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Assam Police Recruitment 2020.
Assam Police Recruitment 2020. (HT file)
         

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam on Sunday released an official notification regarding the recruitment of Forest Guard, Forester, Driver, and others on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at slprbassam.in from May 25, 2020, onwards. The online application link will be activated from 4 PM onwards. Applicants can apply for the positions on or before June 25, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1081 Vacancies for Forest Guard, Forester, Driver and other posts. Out of which, 812 vacancies are for Forest Guard, 144 for Forester 1, 50 for Driver, 35 for Surveyor, 28 for Mahut, 11 for Stenographer Grade 3, and one for Carpenter.

Candidate should not be more than 38 years and less than 21 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

For more detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online. (will be activated after 4 PM onwards)

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 'prediction'; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi's Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
'My child has been crying, please let me go home': Migrant worker breaks down
