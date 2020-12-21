ATMA 2021 registration begins at atmaaims.com, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 16:29 IST

Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS) has invited online application for the AIMS test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2021 on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ATMA 2021 online at atmaaims.com on or before February 8, 2021. However, the last date for the payment of application fee is February 7.

The admit card for the examination will be released on February 10, 2021.

The ATMA examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 14, 2021. The results for which will be declared on February 19, 2021.

Direct link to apply for ATMA 2021.

How to apply for ATMA 2021:

Visit the official website at atmaaims.com

On the homepage, click on the ATMA registration link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Fill in the application form with requisite information

Upload required documents including passport size photograph

Enter choices for the location of the entrance examination and register