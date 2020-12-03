AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 to be declared tommorow, here’s how to check

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:39 IST

AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020: AYUSH Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will declare the results of round 1 AYUSH counselling 2020 on Friday, December 4, 2020, on its official website.

After the results are announced, candidates who have registered for the round 1 of AYUSH counselling 2020 will be able to check their results online at aaccc.gov.in.

According to the counselling schedule, candidates who will be shortlisted in the first round of counselling will have to report to the institute allotted to them and complete all admission formalities from December 5 to 12, 2020.

How to check AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at aaccc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check the results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The AYUSH counselling round 1 results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.