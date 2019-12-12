e-paper
Thursday, Dec 12, 2019
BECIL Recruitment 2019: 98 vacancies on offer, apply before December 25

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 98 vacancies. Out of which, 15 posts are for Public Health nurse, 60 for the auxiliary nursing midwife, 12 for dresser, seven for the mortuary attendant, and one each for catering supervisor, dietician, cook, and receptionist.

Dec 12, 2019 20:24 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BECIL Recruitment 2019. (Screengrab)
Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Public health nurse, catering supervisor, auxiliary nursing midwife, dietician, and other posts on Monday, December 9, 2019. Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply on or before December 25, 2019.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 98 vacancies. Out of which, 15 posts are for Public Health nurse, 60 for the auxiliary nursing midwife, 12 for dresser, seven for the mortuary attendant, and one each for catering supervisor, dietician, cook, and receptionist.

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The applicants under the reserved category need to pay Rs 250.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: 

As per the official notification, “Application forms may be obtained from BECIL’s Corporate Office: C-56, A/17, Sector-62, Noida -201307 or downloaded from www.becil.com. The duly filled in application form along with self-attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card and nonrefundable registration fee of Rs.500/- (Rupees Five Hundred Only) for General and OBC candidates and Rs.250/- (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) for SC/ST/PH candidates by cash (personally) or demand draft drawn in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED payable at New Delhi may be submitted to Deputy General Manager (HR) in BECIL’s Corporate Office at BECIL Bhawan, C-56/A-17, Sector-62, Noida-201307 (U.P).”

