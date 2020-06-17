e-paper
Beware of fake NTA notice on NEET-UG 2020 postponement being circulated: PIB

PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be that of NEET-UG exams.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 14:30 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday said that a fake WhatsApp message claiming that the NEET- UG entrance exam has been postponed to August is circulating on social media. PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be that of NEET-UG exams.

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It’s #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources,” reads the tweet.  

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India.

