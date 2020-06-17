Beware of fake NTA notice on NEET-UG 2020 postponement being circulated: PIB

education

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) on Wednesday said that a fake WhatsApp message claiming that the NEET- UG entrance exam has been postponed to August is circulating on social media. PIB urged people to beware of this fake notice claiming to be that of NEET-UG exams.

PIB has tweeted a fact-check regarding this on its official twitter handle.

“Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It’s #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sources,” reads the tweet.

Claim: A whatsapp forward of an alleged public notice by @DG_NTA is doing rounds claiming that NEET- UG has been postponed to august. #PIBFackCheck: It's #Fake. There is no such advisory on postponing the test. Check your info only from authentic sourceshttps://t.co/w1U5qWRsnD pic.twitter.com/o0WeCYfLKP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 17, 2020

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is conducted for undergraduate admissions to medical and allied courses across India.