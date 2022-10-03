BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has deferred the application process for undergraduate admissions through Common University Admission Test or CUET UG 2022 till October 8. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities during the application process can apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in.

The preference entry window will close on October 9. For general, OBC, and EWS candidates the registration fee is Rs200 and for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, it is Rs100.

Documents required for BHU UG registration 2022

Score card of CUET (UG)2022

Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of birth.

Mark sheet of 12th or qualifying examination.

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate

(SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if admission is sought under that category.

PwD Certificate, if applicable.

Direct link to apply



BHU admission 2022: How to register for counselling

Candidate must register on the Banaras Hindu University admission portal bhuonline.in by using CUET Application No. as User Id and CUET Exam Roll No as Password.