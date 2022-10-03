Home / Education / BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8

BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8

education
Published on Oct 03, 2022 04:32 PM IST

Banaras Hindu University has extended the last date to fill the BHU UG registration form 2022 till October 8.

BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8
BHU Admission 2022 last date to apply for UG courses extended till October 8
ByHT Education Desk

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has deferred the application process for undergraduate admissions through Common University Admission Test or CUET UG 2022 till October 8. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities during the application process can apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in.

The preference entry window will close on October 9. For general, OBC, and EWS candidates the registration fee is Rs200 and for SC, ST, and PWD candidates, it is Rs100.

Documents required for BHU UG registration 2022

Score card of CUET (UG)2022

Matriculation or its equivalent certificate to ascertain the date of birth.

Mark sheet of 12th or qualifying examination.

Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS) and income certificate

(SC/ST) issued by the appropriate authority, if admission is sought under that category.

PwD Certificate, if applicable.

Direct link to apply

BHU admission 2022: How to register for counselling

Candidate must register on the Banaras Hindu University admission portal bhuonline.in by using CUET Application No. as User Id and CUET Exam Roll No as Password.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
entrance exam for undergraduate admission
entrance exam for undergraduate admission

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out