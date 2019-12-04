e-paper
BHU professor Firoz Khan to interview at Art faculty as protest continues in varsity

Dr Firoz Khan, a professor in Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of BHU will be appearing for the associate professor’s post in the Sanskrit department of Art faculty.

education Updated: Dec 04, 2019 09:24 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
The students of BHU had on Monday resumed their protest against the appointment of Khan in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the University.
The students of BHU had on Monday resumed their protest against the appointment of Khan in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the University.(HT file)
         

Amid ongoing protest by students of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over the appointment of Firoz Khan as Assistant Professor in the Sanskrit department of the varsity, Khan will be appearing for an interview in University’s Art faculty on Wednesday.

Firoz, a professor in Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of BHU will be appearing for the associate professor’s post in the Sanskrit department of Art faculty.

The students had on Monday resumed their protest against the appointment of Khan in the Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vigyan of the University.

The protest had begun after a break of ten days since November 22, when the agitation was called off after giving a memorandum to the university administration against appointment of the professor.

The appointment of Khan in the department has triggered protests by the varsity’s students last month.

The agitating students had claimed that the protest was not against the appointment of a Muslim professor, but the appointment of a non-Hindu in a subject closely connected with the religion.

