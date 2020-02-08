Bihar Board 10th English Exam 2019: Focus areas, tips to score high marks

education

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:45 IST

The Bihar School Examination Board will conduct the English paper on February 20. It will be conducted in two phases, with the first sitting scheduled to start at 9:30 am and the second will commence at 1:45 pm. The exam will start on February 17 and will go on till February 24.

The importance of English as a mode of formal communication across various fields is undeniable. Plenty of times, a person’s prowess in the language is considered to be a benchmark in professional fields.

English carries 100 marks and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will ask questions from grammar and literature texts.

In the last leg of preparations, ideally one should not spend much time reading new things. Instead, they should concentrate on the topics they have already covered and keep revising them.

Focus Areas: English is a scoring subject. One should put equal stress on Class 10 textbook and grammar sections because the BSEB has apportioned 50 numbers to each part. Questions from English Prose will carry 20 marks. Aspirants should also practice essay writing, application writing and letter writing.

BSEB also asks questions from grammar section, which includes sentence correction, direct and indirect narration and antonyms and synonyms.

Practice Question Bank: One should purchase a question bank and practice before the exams. If time permits, collect previous year question papers and analyze them because they will give you an insight into the question pattern. There are several question banks in the market but one should buy the official model paper released by BSEB.

Keep Revising: Candidates should keep revising their notes till they have written their paper. It will help them retain maximum number of things.

Improve writing skills: English doesn’t only test your knowledge of the subject. It also tests your writing proficiency. So try to minimize errors in writing because it will lead you to score good marks.