Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check BSEB Inter result date when announced

Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board is yet to announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 date and time. The BSEB Inter results date and time will be announced prior to the declaration of the Class 12 main exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the result when announced on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- results.biharboardonline.com. The result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page after it is declared.

BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook.

The Board has revealed that around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.

This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.

Follow the blog for latest updates on result date and time, direct link and more.