Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to check BSEB Inter result date when announced
Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: The Bihar School Examination Board is yet to announce the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 date and time. The BSEB Inter results date and time will be announced prior to the declaration of the Class 12 main exam result. Candidates who have appeared for the Intermediate examination can check the result when announced on the official website of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in....Read More
The result for the Class 12 exam can also be checked on another official website- results.biharboardonline.com. The result link will also be available on HT Portal Education page after it is declared.
BSEB will announce the Inter results date and time on its official social media handles on twitter and facebook.
The Board has revealed that around 12.92 lakh students were eligible to appear for the Inter examination out of which 6,41,847 are girls, and 6,50,466 are boys. The exam was held at 1677 centres across the state.
This year, the Bihar Board Class 12 examination commenced on February 1 and concluded on February 15, 2025. The theory exams were held in two shifts, starting at 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Students got fifteen minutes (between 9:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. in shift 1 and between 2 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. in shift 2) as cool-off time.
Total: 12,92,313
Girls: 6,41,847
Boys: 6,50,466
To check the 12th result online, students will have to use their roll numbers and/or other details mentioned on the hall ticket.
Go to hindustantimes.com/education/board-exams
Open the Bihar board tab.
Click on the Science, Arts or Commerce result link, as required.
If you are visiting before the result announcement, pre-register to get an alert on your phone.
If you are visiting after the result announcement, enter your login details. Submit and check the result.
Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: List of details to be available on scorecard
Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: The following details are mentioned on the BSEB Inter scorecards-
Name of the student
Parents' names
Name of the school
Roll number, registration number
Name of the stream
Names of subjects
Total marks in each subject
Marks secured by the candidate in each subject
Total marks in all subjects and total marks secured by the student
Division, pass/fail status
Other details.
Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: Overall pass percentage since 2019
Bihar Board 12th Result News 2025 Live: The Bihar Board Class 12 results have not been announced yet. The overall pass percentage will be released along with the declaration of results. These were the overall pass percentages in the Bihar board 12th final exam in the last six years.
2024: 87.21% students pass
2023: 83.73%
2022: 80.15%
2021: 78.04%
2020: 80.59%
2019: 79.76%
Hindustan Times will also show the Bihar board Class 12th result. After the result announcement, students can visit the HT Portal for BSEB Inter results to check their scores. They can also pre-register now and get an alert on their phones once the result is announced.
Girl candidates: 6,41,847
Boy candidates: 6,50,466
