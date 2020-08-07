Bihar Board 12th updated result 2020 released, check it here

education

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 14:19 IST

Bihar Board 12th updated results 2020: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has uploaded the updated results for class 12th exam. BSEB on Wednesday promoted 2.14 lakh students who had failed in the class 10th and 12th annual exam, by allotting grace marks to those who were close to the passing mark. This has been done to skip the compartmental exam in the time of Covid-19.

BSEB had announced the intermediate results on March 24.In Class 12th exam, a total of 132486 candidates including 46005 in one subject and 86481 in two subjects - had failed. After allotting the grace marks, 72610 more candidates (54.81%) have passed in intermediate exam.

Direct link to check BSEB Class 12th Updated Results 2020

Here’s how to check BSEB 12th results online:

Visit the official website at onlinebseb.in

A link will be displayed on the screen that reads -‘Result Updated - Annual Senior Secondary Examination Result 2020’

Key in your roll number (as given in your admit card)

Your new scorecard will be displayed on screen

Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno