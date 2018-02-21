Bihar board class 10 exams begin: Shoe ban, frisking, video recording to keep tabs

More than 17 lakh students appeared for the matriculation or Class 10 board examination that began on Wednesday as the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), which conducts the exams, asked them not to wear shoes or socks and enforced several other measures to stop them from cheating.

Candidates will be frisked at the entry gate of the exam venue and again after they sit in their allotted seats. They will be monitored by video while writing the exam at all centres where extra force and home guards have been deployed.

Copying is rampant during the state-run exams and invigilators allegedly look the other way as students get help on phones or jot down answers from notes sneaked into exam centres.

A photograph showing family members and friends of students scaling a school building in the state’s Vaishali district to help them went viral a few years ago bringing disrepute to the state.

There will be one invigilator for every 25 candidates and they will have to sign a declaration form after checking the students ensuring they do not carry cheat sheets or any electronic device.

The board has introduced the de-duplication technique to keep a check on repeating candidates appearing in the board exams. Barcoding and computerisation have also been enforced to ensure fair and transparent copy-checking.

Students who have lost their admit cards can take the exam based on the roll sheet or attendance sheet. Students without admit cards can contact the centre superintendent.

The centre superintendent will have to send a report to the board if there is any mismatch in the candidate’s subject choices and roll number.

The exam will be conducted in two sittings in 1,426 centres across the state for 17,70,042 candidates -- 8,91,243 boys and 8,78,794 girls. There are 74 centres in state capital Patna where 82,566 candidates will appear.

The first sitting starts at 9:30am and will finish at 12:45 pm and the second will be conducted between 2pm and 5:15pm.

There will be four model centres in each district with a help desk and the centre will be decorated with balloons. Women staff, invigilators and security personnel have been deployed in all-women centres.

Students have been asked to enter the exam venues latest by 10 minutes before the exam begins.

Things to keep in mind

•Enter hall 10 minutes before exam begins

•Do not carry any electronic device. Those carrying a phone will have to submit it to the centre in charge at own risk.

•Use of whitener is strictly prohibited

•OMR sheet will be in three parts this year. Candidates will have to fill only left and right part

•Candidates will have to submit OMR sheets after an hour of the exam after which they can start solving the subjective questions.