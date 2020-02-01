Bihar Board Class 12th exam 2019 to begin on Feb 3, here’s important instructions

education

Updated: Feb 01, 2020 17:19 IST

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin the class 12th board exam or intermediate examination from February 3, 2020. The class 12th board exam will continue till February 13. A total of 12, 05, 390 candidates are registered for the exam including 5.38 lakh girls and 6.56 boys.

The exam will be conducted in two sittings. Candidates are advised to reach the examination centre latest 10 minutes before the exam. The first sitting exam will begin at 9:30 while the second sitting exam will begin at 1:45 pm. Candidates will get 15 minutes time to read the question paper.

Use of whitener, eraser, blade or scratching with nails on OMR sheet will lead to its rejection. Candidates will get the answer sheet and OMR sheet together at the time of commencement of exam. However, the students will have to submit the filled OMR sheets after 90 minutes. They can attempt the subjective questions in the answer sheet after attempting the OMR based questions.

FRISKING:

Examinees will have to under go a two- level frisking before entering the exam hall. The first frisking will be done before entering the exam centre and the second frisking will be done before entering the exam hall.

Lost Admit Cards:

Candidates who forget to bring their admit card on the day of exam will also be allowed to enter in the exam hall. The officials have been directed to match the face of the candidate with the scanned photograph from the system and allow him/ her to take the exam.

Mobile Phones Banned:

No candidate or invigilator will be allowed to carry the mobile phones at the exam centre.