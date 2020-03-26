Bihar Board intermediate toppers: 6 LNMU students secure top five ranks in Class 12th exams

education

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 10:08 IST

Six students of Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) secured the top five ranks in the state class 12 examinations in both Commerce and Science streams, the results of which were declared on Tuesday.

Two students, Sudhanshu and Kausar Fatma of C M College, Darbhanga, were declared the joint toppers in the Commerce stream, scoring 376 marks each out of 500, with their marks in percentage standing at 95.2%.

Besides, according to dean student welfare of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, R K Choudhary, Abhishek Suman of Samastipur College came fourth in the Science stream followed jointly by Sushil Kumar Gupta (C M Science College) and Ankita Kumari (U S College, Rosera), who secured the fifth position.

Apart from that, a student of MLSM College, Soumya Bharti secured the fifth place in the Commerce stream.

Talking to HT on Wednesday, Sudhanshu gave credit to his grand father, a retired primary school teacher, for shaping his mind during his formative years.

“I am an average student. However, my achievement is due to hard-work and blessings of elders”, he said.

On the other hand, Kausar Fatma had already set a goal to figure in the state’s top ten merit list .

“With support of my parents and faculty, I have achieved this. It’s like a dream come true”, she said.

Meanwhile, principal of C M College, Prof Mustaque Ahmad said it was a proud moment for the college that two students had topped in the Commerce stream at the state level.

according to dean student welfare, LNMU, R K Choudhary, Abhishek Suman of Samastipur College came fourth in the Science stream followed jointly by Sushil Kumar Gupta (C M Science College) and Ankita Kumari (U S College, Rosera), who ranked fifth.